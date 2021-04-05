ONLINE: How to Index Oral Histories using the Oral History Metadata Synchronizer
media release: This beginner-level workshop will focus on using the Oral History Metadata Synchronizer (OHMS) for quickly providing access to oral histories utilizing the index function. The class explains the general purpose and uses of OHMS. This course will teach the user how to request access, set up initial metadata records, index oral histories (audio/video), and assign project users. This event is free and sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.
