How to Make a Living Making Music

DreamBank 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Ever wondered if you could make it in the music industry? You don’t need to be a rock star to make a good living. Join life-long musician and founder & CEO of Broadjam Inc, Roy Elkins, to learn about career development, marketing, sales and financial focus (specifically how to make money in your local market). After this eye-opening review of the industry, you’ll feel empowered to pursue your music career! It’s time to make a living that makes you happy.

DreamBank 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-286-3150
