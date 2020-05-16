ONLINE: How to Make Hong Kong Style French Toast
press release: Othelia Cassidy be going LIVE Saturday May 16th at 10 am right here on Facebook, showing you how to make Hong Kong Style French toast, which is a stuffed French Toast. It's delicious, easy and fun. If you want to cook along, this is what you'll need:
Serves 4
Ingredients:
8 slices white bread
4 eggs
Peanut butter
Oil for frying
Butter
Golden Syrup
Feel free to use maple syrup or honey instead
Options fillings:
Nutella
Banana
Cheese
Ham
Anything you want!
