ONLINE: How to Make Hong Kong Style French Toast

press release: Othelia Cassidy be going LIVE Saturday May 16th at 10 am right here on Facebook, showing you how to make Hong Kong Style French toast, which is a stuffed French Toast. It's delicious, easy and fun. If you want to cook along, this is what you'll need:

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 slices white bread

4 eggs

Peanut butter

Oil for frying

Butter

Golden Syrup

Feel free to use maple syrup or honey instead

Options fillings:

Nutella

Banana

Cheese

Ham

Anything you want!