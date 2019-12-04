How to Stay Comfortable and Safe While Saving Energy This Winter

press release: Come learn what is fact or fiction when it comes to saving energy this winter! Laura Paprocki of MGE will discuss possible improvements, dispel myths, and answer any questions you have when it comes to your homes energy use. Paprocki has done thousands of home energy audits and consultations on home improvements...come discuss simple or complex ideas about energy use in your home.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.