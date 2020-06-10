ONLINE: How to Talk To Your Kids About Race Now

press release: The deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery serve as a sobering reminder of the treatment that far too many people of color face each day. The YMCA of Dane County grieves their deaths and the inhumane treatment they received. The YMCA has and continues to stand against systems of racial oppression. We stand in solidarity with our black community in opposition to systemic racism and police brutality.

Change has come far too slowly, and the YMCA has no illusion that additional change will happen immediately. However, we are confident that the YMCA, in partnership with other community non-profits, government entities and corporations, can create momentum that will accelerate the pace of change. We can give rise to the voices that have been muffled and shine a light on the contributions that are made every day, everywhere, thanks to people of color.

The YMCA serves as a safe space that enables everyone, regardless of race, religion, income or sexual orientation, to become their best selves without fear of judgment or repercussion. The Y provides positive interactions between people of all backgrounds that serve as a foundation for equity and inclusion to be built upon.

As a next step, the YMCA is sponsoring a virtual seminar with Deanna Singh, a leading authority in building innovative opportunities within underserved communities and an accomplished author, on how to talk with children about race in our current world. Deanna will be joined by her husband, Justin Ponder, a professor with a Ph.D. in philosophy and modern studies. You may be struggling to have difficult yet important conversations with your kids, and Deanna and Justin will help by covering 10 things to consider when talking to your kids about race.

"How to Talk to Your Kids About Race NOW"

Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 7:30 pm

Register for this virtual Zoom meeting to reserve your spot.

Available and free to all*

*Capacity is limited and open to the public, so we encourage early registration in order to reserve your spot. If you know of someone that can benefit from this information, please feel free to pass it along.