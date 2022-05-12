ONLINE: How We Got Here: The Hidden History of Diversity in America

press release:

Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Dane, Milwaukee, and Ozaukee Counties and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin

This talk takes a long look at American history and explores our national ambivalence about diversity and inclusion. We examine the legal and social treatment of Native Americans, enslaved Africans, White Ethnic immigrants (such as the Irish, Italians, and Jews), as well as immigrants and refugees from Asia and Latin America – and how those experiences have led to the racial and ethnic disparities we witness today.