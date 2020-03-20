How We Pay for the World We Want

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Question: What self-governing people allow private banks to create, allocate, and enjoy first use of the money? Answer: None! Join a conversation with Howard Switzer, Tennessee Straw Bale Architect & Alliance for Just Money Director. Hosted by Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) - Madison Branch. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/117785849555071/

Meeting for dinner at El Pastor at 5 pm. Please RSVP for dinner at El Pastor:  wilpfmadison@gmail.com

Politics & Activism
