press release: Howard Olson, professor emeritus from UW-Madison, joins us to discuss his book, The Last Dog: When the world gets crazy, finding serenity in dogs, Spirit, and nature. The true stories in this powerful and beautifully written book are about the sometimes difficult task of finding serenity in our lives. In The Last Dog, Dr. Howard Olson moves through the stages of life with us, sharing the gifts of wisdom, spiritual connection, and lessons for living an authentic life with meaning and purpose. Howard writes the way he has lived: from his heart, with deep connections to the natural world, and his ever-present and always happy Labrador dogs. Call 608-266-6581 to register.