Howl-iday Party

to

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: We are having a Howl-iday Dog Party!!

  • Fundraiser for Czar's Promise
  • Revel making personalized ornaments
  • Food trucks
  • Wear your ugly sweater or other festive holiday attire!

Come get into the holiday spirit at the Boneyard!

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).

Info

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Fundraisers, Special Events
Holidays
608-216-8865
to
Google Calendar - Howl-iday Party - 2022-12-03 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Howl-iday Party - 2022-12-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Howl-iday Party - 2022-12-03 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Howl-iday Party - 2022-12-03 12:00:00 ical