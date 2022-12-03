Howl-iday Party
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: We are having a Howl-iday Dog Party!!
- Fundraiser for Czar's Promise
- Revel making personalized ornaments
- Food trucks
- Wear your ugly sweater or other festive holiday attire!
Come get into the holiday spirit at the Boneyard!
Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.
Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).
