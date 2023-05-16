Huan-Hua Chye, Steev Baker

media release: Celebrating the art of lyrics, performance, and songwriting, the Sun Prairie Public Library will host 3 concerts, each featuring two local musicians performing together. The songwriters for this inaugural program are Carisa and Kodey Feiner on March 21, Bear in the Forest and Marta Hansen on April 18, and Huan-Hua Chye and Steev baker on May 16. Each performance will showcase a different artist and their unique approach to singing, playing, and writing and will allow the performers to talk about the inspirations behind their songs and insights into the songwriting process. The concerts are free to attend and will be held in the Community Room at the library.