Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Lauded by the LA Times as “a perfect storm of movement, music and choreography,” this renowned Chicago company nurtures diverse voices in contemporary dance. Opening new pathways to growth, learning and discovery, Hubbard Street showcases innovative choreography that captivates audiences worldwide. 

Info

Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
