ONLINE: Hubby Jenkins

press release: Hubby Jenkins, who mesmerized the Sugar Maple Music Festival audience in 2019, is a talented multi-instrumentalist who endeavors to share his love and knowledge of old-time American music. Born and raised in Brooklyn he delved into his Southern roots, following the thread of African American history that wove itself through America's traditional music forms. As an integral member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and later Rhiannon Giddens band, Hubby has performed at festivals and venues around the world, earning himself both Grammy and Americana award nominations. Today he spreads his knowledge and love of old-time American music through his dynamic solo performances and engaging workshops.

The Sugar Maple Music Festival, with the help of a grant from Dane Arts, is proud to support Hubby’s live online show (link to performance) on Sept. 22 at 7 pm CST where he will read a “Create your own adventure book,” perform songs and talk about his music.

Hubby’s show is the first in a series of online shows supported by the Sugar Maple Music Festival – performances and conversation about the music with a number of diverse artists including an Oct. 4 (10 am CST) performance by Piedmont Bluz, and an in-depth interview and concert by Grammy nominated solo artist, songwriter and Native Daughters member Amythyst Kiah scheduled for October 10.

Please watch our website, facebook page, etc. for details on all the upcoming shows.