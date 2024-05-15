The HuCKLE BEARErS

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: From Colorado, this folksy/bluesy/old time duo – comprised of Nicholas Fennel and Eric Thompson – is captivating at many levels. The directness and wordsmithing of their edgy lyrics and textured drawl vocals speak more to Appalachia than the Rockies; their music videos which transform before your eyes are among the most engrossing indie creations anywhere.

