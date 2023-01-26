Hudson-Miller-Willard-Center-Sommers Reconstructon

media release: A public information meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Jan. 26, 2023, via Zoom. Registration is required prior.

Jan. 26, 2023 Public Information Meeting Registration

A new survey for this project is open until 5 p.m., Feb. 9, 2023.

Hudson, Miller, Willard, Center, Sommers Reconstruction Survey

Project Overview

The city is planning to reconstruct Hudson Ave (Oakridge Ave to Atwood Ave), Miller Ave (Willard Ave to Atwood Ave), Willard Ave (Ohio Ave to Miller Ave), Center Ave (Hudson Ave to Miller Ave), and Sommers Ave (Hudson Ave to Miller Ave).

The project includes the replacement of sanitary sewer and laterals, storm sewer main and laterals, curb and gutter, and asphalt pavement. The sidewalk will be spot replaced as needed.

View full project overview map. pdf