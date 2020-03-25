press release: The MS in Biotechnology Program at UW and the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery are partnering to screen the documentary film “Human Nature”, an exploration of gene editing and its implications both biological and ethical. The film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring experts from UW–Madison and the biotechnology community.

6:30 pm Introduction Jo Handelsman, Director, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building 6:45 Film: “Human Nature” H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building 8:15 Panel Discussion H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building

Dominique Brossard, professor and chair, Department of Life Sciences Communication, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

Tom Foti, president, Protein Business

Aldevron

C. Dustin Rubinstein, facility director, Genome Editing and Animal Models Core, Biotechnology Center

Moderator: Jo Handelsman, director, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

From executive producer Dan Rather and director Adam Bolt, the co-writer and editor of the Oscar-winning film Inside Job, comes the story of the biggest tech revolution of the 21st Century. And it isn’t digital, it’s biological.

“A breakthrough called CRISPR has given us unprecedented control over the basic building blocks of life. It opens the door to curing diseases, reshaping the biosphere, and designing our own children. Human Nature is a provocative exploration of CRISPR’s far-reaching implications, through the eyes of the scientists who discovered it, the families it’s affecting, and the bioengineers who are testing its limits. How will this new power change our relationship with nature? What will it mean for human evolution? To begin to answer these questions we must look back billions of years and peer into an uncertain future.”