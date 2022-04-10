× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

media release: A variety show with interviews, music + performance + art, hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Both live and livestreamed currently.

The Human Show ep. 12: …Fooled Again: Sunday April 10, 2-3pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St. Madison

Celebrate April with the theme “…fooled again” where I’ll explore the history and present of propaganda and its impacts on society, with historian Allen Ruff. My Piano Recital guest is Elliot Gilfillan. As always, I’ll also play some music on the theme.

The Human Show is the second Sunday each month. Feel free to share suggestions for future topics and guests!

About Stephanie: Piano, trumpet, voice, loops, etc. stephanierearick.com

Production Manager - Papa Scott

* Masks not required but encouraged

* Free community event. Donations are welcomed to support live music and arts through:

www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

Or Venmo @cafe-coda-1