× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

media release: A variety show with interviews, music + performance + art, Humans of the World segment that highlights cool people or projects in different places, and segments of 'Brother on the Beat'.

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/

Donations are welcomed to support live music and arts through:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/