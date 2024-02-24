The Human Show

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: The Human Show ep. 25: Pretty Things feat. Sunny and Carmella Harris, w host Stephanie Rearick

Event Description: Each fourth Saturday at 3 PM, Stephanie Rearick conducts interviews with esteemed guests who hail from our community or beyond. These discussions cover critical topics and are complemented by piano recitals, live music, and engaging conversations.

Feb. 24 features interview guest Carmella Harris of Community Agency Bridging the Gap, and musical guest Sunny.

FREE event! Donations are welcomed.

Find recordings of previous Human Shows here.

Info

Music, Spoken Word
608-630-9089
