media release: Saturday Feb 25, 3-4:30pm (CST) The Human Show ep. 16: Crimethink Inc. or... The Political is Personal

Featuring interview guests John Nichols on the state of political discourse and organizing, and Sharon Irwin on her petition to bring charges against police officer Matt Kenny who shot and killed her grandson, Tony Terrell Robinson Jr., in March 2015.

I’ll play a few songs on the themes, including the debut of a new collaboration with Beau O’Reilly (Maestro Subgum, Crooked Mouth)

The Human Show is monthly on the 3rd Saturday each month, 3-4:30pm. If you want to be interviewed, play music, or suggest topics please be in touch!