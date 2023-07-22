× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: Saturday July 22 3-4:30pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Willamson and livestreamed

The Human Show ep. 20: Art for Fun and Profit My monthly interview/variety show, this time featuring Ben Reiser on music and interview. We’ll talk WI Film Fest, Ben’s own experiences with music including the bizarroworld of commercial success, and more. A lighter, funner version of the Human Show (we’ve been doing lots of Hot Topics, this one’s cooler:)