× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: Sat. 7.27.24 The Human Show ep. 30: New Music! A whole set with Jeff Kowalkowski’s Whatever from Chicago! WHATEVER is a non-genre duo from Chicago. They never do the same show twice. For their appearance in Madison on July 27 they will be joined by the legendary violist Professor Jen Clare Paulson. https://jenclarepaulson.com/ab out/ [2]

And if you're lucky, you'll hear a sneak preview of my new band with Bucky Pope, Maddie Hartjes, and Saul Glazer - the Mothballs. Plus other cool music.