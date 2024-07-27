The Human Show

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: Sat. 7.27.24 The Human Show ep. 30: New Music! A whole set with Jeff Kowalkowski’s Whatever from Chicago! WHATEVER is a non-genre duo from Chicago. They never do the same show twice. For their appearance in Madison on July 27 they will be joined by the legendary violist Professor Jen Clare Paulson. https://jenclarepaulson.com/about/ [2]

And if you're lucky, you'll hear a sneak preview of my new band with Bucky Pope, Maddie Hartjes, and Saul Glazer - the Mothballs. Plus other cool music.

Info

Music, Spoken Word
608-630-9089
