media release: A variety show with interviews, music + performance + art, hosted by Stephanie Rearick.

Sat. June 4, 3pm at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St. The Human Show ep. 13: The T in China

The monthly interview/variety show at Cafe CODA has changed days and times - we’re now doing it the first Saturday each month at 3pm.

The theme commemorates the June 4, 1989, protest and massacre in Tiananmen Square. I’m excited to welcome this month’s guest Prof Emeritus Edward Friedman, scholar and author specializing in Chinese foreign policy. He’ll be my only guest this month and we’ll take questions from the audience since there’s so much to learn and discuss on the topic. Bring your hard questions!

* Free community event. Donations are welcomed to support live music and arts through:

www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

Or Venmo @cafe-coda-1