The Human Show

media release: A variety show with interviews, music + performance + art, hosted by Stephanie Rearick.

Celebrating cycles of death and renewal, age and youth. This month, Stephanie invites the ultimate drummer/educator, Joey B. Banks, and a young talented musician Micah Vedder, to talk about their views about the circle of life, death, and music.

About Stephanie: Piano, trumpet, voice, loops, etc.

stephanierearick.com/

Production Manager - Papa Scott

* Masks not required but encouraged

* Free community event. Donations are welcomed to support live music and arts through:

www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

Or Venmo @cafe-coda-1