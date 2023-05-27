× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

Variety show hosted by Stephanie Rearick. Free.

media release: Sat May 27, 3-4:30pm - at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson St., and live-streamed from http://cafecoda.club - better if you’re there though :)

The Human Show ep. 18: What do May flowers bring?

Huan-Hua Chye is the featured guest on both interview and music, and we’ll chat on the topic of global migration, including our own families’ migration stories. We’ll be treated to some of Huan-Hua’s fantastic songwriting on the topic too.

Nancy Rost is my Piano Recital guest for May 27. Nancy is a Madison songwriter and piano teacher. Current projects include Two Johns & A Nancy, February Album Writing Month and Girls Rock Camp.Nancy’s student Ketreeya Sayachith-Jacobsen will also play a piece for us.

Huan-Hua Chye is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who records and performs solo under the name miscellaneous owl, but also plays in bands including Gentle Brontosaurus, an indie pop five-piece based in Madison, and Vowl Sounds, a transatlantic dream pop recording project with a friend based in Matlock, England. She is active in various online songwriting communities such as February Album Writing Month, Songfight, and the PRF Monthly Tribute Series as well as playing regular tribute sets at events like Madison's Freakin' Halloweekend, where acts she has covered include The Go-Go's, Hall and Oates, The Cranberries, Liz Phair, David Bowie, and Genesis, among others. Originally from Berkeley, California, she now lives in Madison with her husband and cat.

