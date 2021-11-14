× Expand Jon Hain Stephanie Rearick

a message from Stephanie Rearick: This is your monthly invitation to my interview/variety show at Cafe CODA 1224 Williamson (livestreamed too!) - (Special note for Sportsball fans: the Packers don’t start until AFTER it’s over, so come have a beer here beforehand)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 14, 2-3pm: The Human Show Episode 9: Poetry in Motion

Featuring Araceli Esparza

Araceli Esparza is a poet and connector for equity-building campaigns in the nonprofit industry, she actively supports diverse leaders in Black and Latina communities. She was born and raised in Madison, WI; her parents were migrant farmworkers from Guanajuato, Mexico, from whom she still gathers her strength. She studied at the University of Minnesota and has a master’s of fine arts in creative writing for children. In her free time, she enjoys writing picture books and poetry.

Named Wisconsin’s Most Influential Latina, Araceli uses her platform to help other Latinas build their digital presence. Araceli Esparza is the founder and owner of Midwest Mujeres Collective, she helps Latinas and women upskill their soft skills and grow their own businesses or platforms, all the while helping national brands and nonprofit organizations reach their target audience. The work is to help social issues on health, justice, and equality move forward, by illustrating how seed funding and meaningful support can help these programs and ideas, build a future for the social justice movement.

Links to Araceli's recordings:

https://wisconsinlife.org/?s= araceli+esparza

Recent books or publications:

https://www.amazon.com/Very... /dp/1970151234/ref=sr_1_1...

and

https://www.amazon.com/Hispan. ../dp/1952779103/ref=sr_1_2...

and

https://shop.wisconsinhistory. org/hope-is-the-thing

Plus Andrea Musher joins us for our Piano Recital segment, sharing her own poetry and piano.

And as always, I’ll play some music that fits the theme. As it turns out, I’ve set lots of poems to music over the years and it’s been fun to dust them off.

Free! Masks required.

Production Manager - Papa Scott

Donations are welcomed to support live music and arts through: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ keep-coda-alive/

Or Venmo @cafe-coda-1

Hope you can make it :)