The Human Show

media release: Human Show is a monthly event when our host, Stephanie Rearick interviews our community members or guests from far and beyond on important and interesting topics.

This month, Stephanie interviews Jean Papalia, retired Madison police officer and former neighborhood officer for the Willy St. neighborhood, before the neighborhood officers were cut in the early 2000s. We’ll talk about the history, present, and future of policing in Madison, especially in light of city moves to eliminate the still-new Police Citizen Oversight Board (PCOB) and Independent Monitor (IOM), Madison’s ground-breaking effort to establish community oversight of police. The PCOB and IOM were created partly in response to the alarming number of police shootings of unarmed civilians, including several right here in the Willy St neighborhood. Since its establishment and funding, there have been no police shootings of unarmed civilians.

Our Piano Recital guest is Andrew Rohn. Andrew Rohn is a musician and therapist in Madison, Andrew plays keys in Madison favorites V05 and Loving Cup, in addition to drums with 8-Page Bible, and recording projects with Matthew Sanborn.

Stephanie and Andrew will play some improvised four-handed piano!

Free event and donations are welcome!