Humbird, Her Crooked Heart

press release: HUMBIRD will be Siri Undlin solo. Combining a wintry longing with the warmth of a familiar folktale, Humbird stretches between experimental folk and environmental Americana to embrace the unexpected. Her music invites a refreshing dissonance into the house, it leaves breadcrumbs along the path and reflects light back at the stars.

HER CROOKED HEART is writer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Rachael Ries. Rachael is a Minneapolis-based musician, songwriter, Kith + Kin Chorus director, sideman, auntie, artist and tiny home inhabiter. She has released four albums and four EPs, including the country ep, a split 45 of countryish duets with longtime friend and collaborator, Anaïs Mitchell. In 2016, with the release of To Gentlemen, Rachel parted ways from performing as “Rachel Ries” and now writes for and tours with her new project, HER CROOKED HEART. HCH carries Rachel’s wry and powerfully tender writing farther down the path of instrumental expansion and distillation. HCH’s debut album,To Love To Leave To Live, was released May 2019.

Hear Siri and Rachel together here just for fun.

