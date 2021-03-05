ONLINE: Humbird, The Joy Trip Project

Cargo Music Live Stream - On Location! Find the concert at https://www.facebook.com/cargocoffeeeast/

media release: Winter is Alive hosts an evening of personal climate stories by @JoyTripProject's James Edward Mills, accompanied by experimental funk, and environmental Americana with @Humbird.

"Combining a wintry longing with the warmth of a familiar folktale, Humbird stretches between experimental folk and environmental Americana to embrace the unexpected."

www.humbirdmusic.com

"The Joy Trip Project is my ongoing search to find the answers and discover how to lead a harmonious life in balance with the natural world and the rest of humanity."

https://joytripproject.com/about-joy-trip-project/