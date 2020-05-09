ONLINE: HUMP! Film Festival

× Expand Lauren Max Winkelman

(2019 pick) This annual celebration of the splendors of sex is curated by advice columnist Dan Savage. HUMP’s short films are all about real people — of all shapes, sizes, ages, races and gender expressions — getting it on. As Savage puts it, “The HUMP! jury was blown away by the hilarity, hotness, diversity and quality of this year’s films and we can’t wait for you to see them.”

press release: The 15th Annual HUMP! Film Festival has cancelled their live touring schedule. It is now a live streaming event, happening weekly May 9 through June 12, and it will be hosted by Dan Savage!

From HUMP!

“With the rest of the 2020 year being uncertain as to when we will be able to hold large gatherings again, our team has decided that it’s best to cancel all in-theater screenings, including the 2 shows at the Barrymore. We are moving our 2020 film lineup to a live online streaming event.

We are crushed to have to cancel our entire spring and summer tour, but we know it’s for the best. We would love to return to our regular touring schedule in 2021 and plan on returning to Madison at that time.

We hope you, your friends and family, as well as the entire venue staff at the Barrymore are staying safe and healthy.”

All HUMP! ticket holders, who purchased their tickets directly from HUMP!, have been notified that their tickets are now good for any of the HUMP! online streaming events.

Those of you who purchased your tickets online, directly from the Barrymore, will automatically have your refund processed by us. If you purchased your tickets at the Barrymore Box Office or at a ticket outlet, please contact us at (608) 241-8864, to arrange for a refund. Our office hours are currently irregular, so please leave a message and we will get back to you.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to one of the Live Streaming events, here is the information.

Website links:

https://humpfilmfest.com/

The 15TH Annual HUMP! Film Festival is now a live streaming event, happening weekly May 9 through June 12

“After receiving enthusiastic support and permission from the filmmakers to show their films online, Dan and the HUMP! crew knew that the show must go on! Even if we can’t watch together in movie theaters, we can still watch the 16 all new, sexy short films, curated by Dan, in the privacy and safety of our homes. Dan will introduce the show live, and then take you straight to the great dirty movies that showcase an amazing range of shapes, colors, sexualities, kinks and fetishes.”

15th Annual Fest - Live Streaming - Hosted by Dan Savage

*All Screenings are the same lineup of films. A complete listing of the films can be found on the website. GET TICKETS

· Saturday, May 9 - 7pm (Pacific) / 10pm (Eastern)

· Friday, May 15 - 8pm (Pacific) / 11pm (Eastern)

· Friday, May 22 - 8pm (Central European Summer Time) / 1 pm Central

· Saturday, May 23 - 9pm (Pacific) / Midnight (Eastern)

· Friday, May 29 - 6pm (Pacific) / 9pm (Eastern)

· Saturday, June 6 - 5pm (Pacific) / 8pm (Eastern)

· Friday, June 12 - 7pm (Pacific) / 10pm (Eastern)