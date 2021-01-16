ONLINE: Hunger Ward

media release: In support of the World Says NO TO WAR ON YEMEN Global Day of Action January 25, please consider attending this virtual event on January 16.

All are invited to a free virtual film screening in Arabic with English subtitles of HUNGER WARD (by Oscar & Emmy nominated director Skye Fitzgerald) followed by a Zoom panel discussion in English on the crisis in Yemen, on Saturday, January 16th, 2:00-3:30pm New York / 7:00-8:30pm London / 1:00-2:30pm Madison.

The panel discussion will include special guests Rep. Ro Khanna (U.S. Member of Congress) and Rt Hon. Andrew Mitchell (U.K. Member of Parliament) as well as other experts on the crisis.

Click here to register for your free virtual ticket to the event. The Zoom meeting link for the panel discussion will be sent before the event. The Facebook event can be found HERE. We hope you can watch this powerful film and learn more about the impact of the war on Yemen.