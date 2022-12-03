× Expand Rochelle Weiner Carr A six-piece band on stage. The Hungry Williams (from left): Joe Vent, Casimir Riley, Kelli Gonzalez, John Carr, Mike Sieger, Jack Stewart.

media release: JOINED TOGETHER BY A LOVE OF EARLY SWINGIN’ ROCK AND ROLL, the Hungry Williams play music that puts a smile on your face and a spring in your step. A local pro for 30+ years, drummer and leader John Carr found like-minded spirits who want to recreate the youthful energy that folks of all ages love to hear. Kelli Gonzalez brings attitude and charisma with her powerful voice, while the rest of the core group including Mike Sieger on bass, Joe Vent on guitar, and Jack Stewart on keys make it jump all night long. With a sax section adding grease to the skillet, the Hungry Williams rock, swing, jump, and stroll at every show, making sure everyone takes some time to leave their worries behind and have some fun.