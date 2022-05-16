media release: Join the Hunt Quartet, of the Madison Symphony Orchestra's Up Close & Musical® program, for a FREE performance at Oakwood Village on Monday, May 16. Members of the group include MSO Musicians Paran Amiriniazari, Hillary Hempel, Jennifer Paulson, and Derek Handley. Up Close and Musical brings the power and beauty of classical music into the classrooms of elementary schools throughout Dane County. Individual quartet members visit K-3 classrooms at partner elementary schools throughout Dane County, conducting interactive lessons that teach the musical concepts of melody, rhythm, expression, and form. This recital is sponsored by Kato Perlman.