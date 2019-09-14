Huntington's Disease Support Group

Wisconsin chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America Support group meets at the UW Health American Center at 4602 Eastpark Blvd. Room 1920, 10:30 am-noon. Upcoming dates: September 14, October 12, November 16, December 7, January 11, March 14, and April 11. The group is FREE! If anyone has questions, contact dzwickey@hdsa.org or 414-257-9499.