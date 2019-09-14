Huntington's Disease Support Group
UW Health at the American Center 4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Wisconsin chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America Support group meets at the UW Health American Center at 4602 Eastpark Blvd. Room 1920, 10:30 am-noon. Upcoming dates: September 14, October 12, November 16, December 7, January 11, March 14, and April 11. The group is FREE! If anyone has questions, contact dzwickey@hdsa.org or 414-257-9499.
