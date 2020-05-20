ONLINE: Hybrids on Offense: Climate, Regenerative Farming & the Beauty of American Grapes

press release: Join American Wine Project for a week-long celebration on Instagram Live. One week, seven conversations, and a virtual tasting of our current release wines for #OpenLocalWine on May 22. May 20 speaker is Deirdre Heekin (La Garagista, Barnard, Vermont).

American Wine Project is a new Wisconsin winery that dives into what makes American hybrid grapes special. Erin Rasmussen spent 10 years making wine in Napa, Sonoma and New Zealand, and holds a graduate degree in winemaking from Lincoln University in Christchurch. Rasmussen returned to Madison in early 2018 and began making wine with Midwest grapes that August.

Along with converting an old school building in Mineral Point into a winery, she is biodynamically farming two acres of grapes in Cross Plains. Rasmussen will host a week-long Piquette release party from May 15 - May 22, via Instagram Live.

Guests include Todd Cavallo of Wild Arc Farm in the Hudson Valley of New York, who has gained acclaim as the originator of the US Piquette trend; Cricket Redman, artist, designer, and new co-owner of Edible Madison; Jack Huibregtse, chef at Pasture and Plenty; and others.

The week of events culminates with a virtual tasting for the second #OpenLocalWine, founded by The Cork Report. The event is on May 22 and participants are encouraged to pop that bottle of local wine, and share their experience online.

Purchase your Piquette Party and #OpenLocalWine tasting packs here.