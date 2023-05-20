media release: Hypnotized is a tribute group performing in homage to Fleetwood Mac, one of the bestselling rock and roll bands of all time. Evoking the spirit and sound of the '70s, Hypnotized performs album tracks, deep cuts and chart topping hits from Rumours, Tusk, Tango In The Night, Mirage, Mystery To Me and more. With steady percussion, soaring vocals and articulate guitar work akin to that of Fleetwood Mac’s powerhouse line up, Hypnotized replicates the music exactly as you remember it. Prepare yourself for a night of memories brought back in song!

Hypnotized will perform on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Reserved seating for the show starts at $15 for adult tickets ($20 day of show) plus applicable Eventbrite fees. The show will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. .