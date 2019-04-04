Hysteria

Google Calendar - Hysteria - 2019-04-04 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hysteria - 2019-04-04 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hysteria - 2019-04-04 21:00:00 iCalendar - Hysteria - 2019-04-04 21:00:00

press release: Hysteria: Conspiracy

Alternative drag show 

$5 cover 21+

How many mattress stores does one city need?

Are pizza restaurants recycling unfinished slices?

Did the government hire a film director to trick us into believing we landed on the moon?

Is your phone listening to you right now!?

Hysteria: Conspiracy is taking a look into some of the most mind-bending theories, and the conspirators behind them.

Put your rose-colored glasses on and join us for an amazing night and an unforgettable show.

Schedule and Performer Line-up Coming Soon

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Music
608-640-4441
