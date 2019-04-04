Hysteria
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Hysteria: Conspiracy
Alternative drag show
$5 cover 21+
How many mattress stores does one city need?
Are pizza restaurants recycling unfinished slices?
Did the government hire a film director to trick us into believing we landed on the moon?
Is your phone listening to you right now!?
Hysteria: Conspiracy is taking a look into some of the most mind-bending theories, and the conspirators behind them.
Put your rose-colored glasses on and join us for an amazing night and an unforgettable show.
Schedule and Performer Line-up Coming Soon