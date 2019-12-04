press release: MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. This year’s series includes Lucio Castro’s End of the Century, an alluring art-house romance set in sunsoaked Barcelona. End of the Century begins with a seemingly casual hookup that spirals backward and forward into a decades-spanning relationship with no clear beginning or end. Lucio Castro’s open-ended meditation on missed connections and lives shared is a kindred spirit of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise series.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Spotlight Cinema is curated by Mike King, and is a program of MMoCA’s education department. Visit mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema for details.

DECEMBER 4, 2019 • 7 PM: I Do Not Care if We Go Down in History as Barbarians (2018, Romania/Germany/ Bulgaria/France/Czech Republic, 140 min., Digital)

Dir: Radu Jude; Cast: Ioana Iacob, Alexandru Dabija, Alex Bogdan

When a nervy young theater director is commissioned to stage a public performance about Romanian history, she subverts the project by making it about one of her country’s darkest chapters. Crowned Best Film at the prestigious Karlovy Vary Film Festival, I Do Not Care if We Go Down in History as Barbarians is a fiercely intelligent satire that recaptures the incisive and entertaining spirit of 1960s-era Godard. In Romanian with English subtitles.

“The unapologetic intelligence, compassion, and sublime artistry of Radu Jude works beautifully to awaken us to our better selves… an act of supreme resistance against the barbarism of our time.” - Cine-File