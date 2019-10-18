RSVP for I grandi liutai italiani e i loro capolavori

press release: Did you know that the violin as we know it today was invented in the 16th Century in Northern Italy? Also, almost without exception, all of the world’s top concert violinists, violists, and cellists play old Italian instruments? Would you like to know why?

In this presentation, violin maker Kevin Crow will review the Italian heritage of the greatest violin makers that this world has seen, explain why he thinks these instruments are superior to the rest, and, answer your questions regarding Italian violins and violin makers. Dr. Crow and his guests will also give the audience a chance to compare the sound of a top modern violin with an old Italian Masterpiece. This presentation will be followed by a short concert by Dr. Tyrone Grieve, and Peggy Crow. Dr. Grieve is a professor of violin emeritus at UW Madison, and the former concert master of the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Peggy Crow is an accomplished violinist who has played the violin with many ensembles and orchestras including the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

Light Refreshments will follow. Please respond by Friday October 18, 12pm Maristella Cantini italianwclub@gmail.com 608-239-2879