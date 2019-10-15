I Heart Zebrafish

press release: In Madison, scientists are building gentle microscopes to capture videos of living, beating zebrafish hearts. Zebrafish are translucent during development, providing a window inside the creature as it grows. Join Morgridge Institute for Research scientist Anjalie Schlaeppi to learn how she uses state-of-the-art light sheet microscopy to image these living zebrafish to understand how the heart grows and develops.

Delta Beer Lab is a science and chemistry themed brewery and taproom with a focus on crafting quality beer and crafting change.