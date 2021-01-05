ONLINE: #iVoted Georgia

media release: On January 5, 2021, the state of Georgia is voting in a Special Election that will determine the United States’ Senate. #iVoted Festival is thrilled to announce the debut of #iVoted Festival Georgia - an Election Day digital concert that directly drives voter turnout featuring the top streaming artists in and from The Peach State. Fans RSVP to access the stream with a selfie from outside of their polling place, at home with their blank and unmarked ballot, or from next to their mailbox or post office if they’ve voted already. Non-Georgia residents and underage fans are also able to RSVP with the system to access the January 5 Election Day festival now live at http://ivotedfestival.com/.

Artists performing or speaking at #iVoted Festival Georgia include: Akie Bermiss of Lake Street Dive + Lake Street Dive, Andy Mineo, Arrested Development, Brendan & Joel of Umphrey's McGee, Casey Donahew, Cherub, Drive-By Truckers, Greensky Bluegrass, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Jukebox the Ghost, Kate Pierson of the B-52s, Living Colour, Nicole Paige Brooks of RuPaul's Drag Race, Peggy Seeger, Shakey Graves, The Revivalists, W. Kamau Bell, and many more.

Artists and talent were invited based on the top streaming acts in and from Georgia via Chartmetric’s data. The festival is powered and hosted by streaming platform Mandolin, who have built a custom festival grid for the event consisting of three stages from 1p to 9:35p ET on Election Day, January 5th, 2021.

Additional announced artists for #iVoted Festival Georgia include: A$H., Adrian Marcel, Alan Z, Alex Boye, Algiers, Brother Hawk, Bruce Sudano, Chantae Cann, COUCHSURF, Crimson Apple, Derek Mount of Brique a Braq and Club Danger, Erica Cumbo, FELONI, glimmers, Hannah Wicklund, Hedonistas, helloSIXX, Hotel Fiction, Huda Hudia and dual set with DJ30A, Jack the Radio, Jada Nycole Ellise, Jordy Searcy, Kevn Kinney, LAVAHI, Leon Timbo, Lexis Yelis, Lunar Vacation, Mansell, Mattiel, Neighbor Lady, Noel Scales, Paladin, Penny and Sparrow, Quiet Evenings, R-Swift, Rebecca Loebe, Rhonda Thomas, Roland Clark, StyleMind, Taylor Jasmine, The APX, The Carolyn, The Coathangers, The Future Babes, The Imaginaries, Troy Cartwright, Vampire Step-Dad, VaShawn Mitchell, Wild Rivers, Yacht Rock Revue, Young Culture, and Fk Woodz.

The #iVoted initiative was founded by longtime entrepreneur and talent manager Emily White, along with Mike Luba and Wilco’s Pat Sansone. Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman also serves a recently named #iVoted board member. #iVoted launched during the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, activating over 150 venues in 37 states to let fans into venues on Election Night, who showed a photo of themselves outside of their polling place. Countless acts performed, including Billie Eilish, Playboi Carti, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, and more. #iVoted returned in 2020 for the general election, smashing the world record for the largest single day digital concert in history with more than 450 acts, including: T.I., Trey Anastasio of Phish, MGMT, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Living Colour, Julien Baker, Young the Giant, Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Fantastic Negrito, Bush, and many more.

For more information, please visit #iVoted’s website at: ivotedconcerts.com.