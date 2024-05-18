media release: Join us for an empowering event presented by Midwest Mujeres and Summit Credit Union. It will take place on Saturday, May 18, at StartingBlock from 11 AM to 3 PM.

I want Money! Dress, Feel, and Empower Yourself for More Money in Your Life is designed to inspire and equip individuals with valuable insights and strategies for financial success, professional growth, and navigating challenges unique to people of color.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of workshops and discussions tailored to address key aspects of personal and professional development. Our agenda includes:

1.**Money, Vision & Goals**: How you feel about your money matters! This session will help you approach your financial goals more confidently. With step-by-step plans, you will transition from abstract visions to creating concrete goals that will help you own your money and your financial future.

2. **How to Dress for Impact on a Budget**: Explore the intersection of style, professionalism, and affordability. Gain expert advice on curating a wardrobe that reflects your personal brand and makes a powerful impression without breaking the bank.

3. **Panel Discussion: Navigating Networking Challenges as a Person of Color in the Midwest**: Engage in an insightful conversation with industry leaders and community advocates as they share their experiences, strategies, and solutions for overcoming barriers to networking success in the Midwest.

Whether you're seeking to enhance your financial literacy, elevate your professional image, or connect with like-minded individuals, the Yo Quiero Dinero Workshop Día offers a supportive and enriching environment for personal and professional growth.

Don't miss this opportunity to invest in yourself and your future. Reserve your spot today and join us for a day of empowerment, education, and community-building. Together, we can strive for excellence and thrive in every aspect of our lives.