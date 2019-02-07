press release: Catch the uplifting, coming-of-age tale that has captured the hearts of millions in Japan, “I want to eat your pancreas,” when it comes to more than 400 U.S. cinemas subtitled on Thursday, February 7 at 7:00pm (local time) and English-dubbed on Sunday, February 10 at 12:55pm (local time). Based on the bestselling, award-winning novel by Yoru Sumino, the anime adaptation of “I want to eat your pancreas” beautifully explores the relationship between the terminally ill Sakura and the unnamed protagonist, “Me,” as they embark on an emotional journey during an unforgettable spring. Attendees will also view exclusive extra footage, including interviews with the cast and crew.

This event marks the world premiere of the English dub, which features cast members Robbie Daymond (“Sailor Moon,” “Digimon Adventure tri.”) and Erika Harlacher (“Fate/Apocrypha,” “Violet Evergarden”) voicing the two main characters. Making her directorial debut is voice actress Erica Mendez from “KILL la KILL” and “Your lie in April,” who has signed on to handle the voice direction in addition to composing the English adaptation of the heartwarming film.