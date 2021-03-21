ONLINE: I Watched Music on the Internet

media release: All shows will start @ 7:00PM CST and will be available to view as a VOD until April 18th in case you can’t make the livestream.

All digital download purchases will be sent April 18 and are yours to keep and watch as many times as you want. Due to Covid 19 no physical merch will ship until after May 11.

Schedule:

March 21: Shitstorm, Glory N Perfection, Electric Toothbrush Sisters

March 28: Choir Vandals, Cara Louise, River Kittens

April 4: 18andcounting, Shady Bug, Jr. Clooney

April 11: The Lion's Daughter, Hell Night

Not sure which bands you want to see? Check out everyone on the line up below!

Shitstorm

The Electric Toothbrush Sisters

Cara Louise

Choir Vandals

River Kittens

18AndCounting

Shady Bug

Jr.- Clooney

The Lion's Daughter

Hell Night