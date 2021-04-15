RSVP for Ice Age Trail Alliance Annual Conference

media release: This virtual, professionally hosted, three-day event offers a heart-warming opportunity to mingle with the folks who are at the center of the Ice Age Trail Alliance family. It gives new and seasoned members an opportunity to enjoy the always popular Hikers’ Forum, the annual Membership Meeting on Friday afternoon, our Mammoth Awards Ceremony on Friday evening, and a full slate of speakers and workshops Thursday and Saturday. It’s a wonderful way to ask questions, share wisdom, and deepen your Trail knowledge.

A bonus of a virtual event is its affordability! Fee: $75.00 per household; $25.00 for students (ages 25 and younger).

You may choose to attend ONLY the general Membership Meeting and/or the Awards Ceremony – these two events are FREE.

General Membership Meeting ONLY (Friday, April 16 at 1:00 pm) – FREE

Awards Ceremony ONLY (Friday, April 16 at 6:00 pm) – FREE

Cancellation Policy: The 2021 virtual Annual Conference and Membership Meeting will be recorded and made available after the event to all paid registrants. If you are registered, but unable to attend during the noted times, you will have access to all the sessions that take place. For this reason, we are not offering any refunds.

Online registration PDF for mail-in registration

Please Note:

You will need to complete a registration form even if you only attending the FREE events. The Pyle Center needs your registration information in order to email you the links for the Zoom presentations you wish to attend.

When completing the online form, you will be asked to create a password specific to this online registration site.