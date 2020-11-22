RSVP for Ice Age Trail Alliance Mobile Skills Crew

press release: Dear Friends of the Ice Age Trail,

We have an exciting new ecological restoration project underway in Dane County. The Mammoth’s Back Preserve was doubled in size in 2020, giving us plenty of work to do! Originally mostly wetland, the preserve now showcases a two-humped hill affectionally called Mammoth’s Back. While you might have to stretch your imagination to see the mammoth's shape in the geology, the natural beauty takes little effort to see.

What We're Doing Help us unveil the hill's beauty and enjoy a bird's eye view of the countryside. While trees and brush have overtaken the steep slopes, many native prairie species are still surviving. The first stage of restoration on this remnant prairie is to remove invasive brush to allow these native prairie species to receive sunlight again. We will cut and pile invasive brush and trees on the slopes of Mammoth’s Back. Expert sawyers will fell trees and shrubs and swampers (a fancy word for the people who help the sawyers) will create brush piles to be burned once winter arrives.

All Talents and Abilities Welcome! Are you looking for an outdoor and socially distanced activity with your friends or family? Invite your friends, bring your mom, or load up the family and come out to play! We come out to work hard but also to have fun. No experience is necessary, and volunteers of all ages are welcome, provided youth attend with an adult chaperone. If you are new to volunteering with the Ice Age Trail Alliance, please submit the volunteer agreement before the event; see below for more details.

Event Safety Volunteers in Parks and COVID-19 Safety Information:

Please complete this COVID-19 OF-301A Fillable Form. The National Park Service (NPS) requires every volunteer to complete a COVID-19 OF-301A Volunteer Service Agreement, whether you are a new IATA volunteer or a returning volunteer who has not yet filled out the post-March 24, 2020 version of this form.

this COVID-19 OF-301A Fillable Form. The National Park Service (NPS) requires every volunteer to complete a COVID-19 OF-301A Volunteer Service Agreement, whether you are a new IATA volunteer or a returning volunteer who has not yet filled out the post-March 24, 2020 version of this form. Please email the completed form to Dan Watson, NPS Volunteer Coordinator, ( daniel_watson@nps.gov).

to Dan Watson, NPS Volunteer Coordinator, ( Dan will reply to you with a signed copy of the form.

Please read through these documents as they provide additional safety guidelines:

Self-Check of Covid-19 Symptoms: We’re excited to have you join us, however, please know the symptoms of the coronavirus and be prepared to STAY HOME if you exhibit any of them. Please visit the CDC website and view the symptoms listed there. Consider using the Self-Checker, an interactive guide, located mid-way down the page, which can help you make your decision. Go there now.

Schedule & Parking Information Your contribution of time and energy is welcome for any part of the event, or the entire project. Work begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, November 22, and will continue until 4:00 pm. Due to Covid-19 complications, there will be no camping or lunch provided for this project. Watch for yellow “Ice Age Trail Event” signs as you arrive at the parking area along Stagecoach Road.

What to Bring

Face mask, handkerchiefs, hand sanitizer

Eye and ear protection

Plan for variable weather – bring warm layers and rain gear

Sturdy hiking boots, leather work gloves, hat

Day pack, water bottles, lunch and snacks

Certified sawyers are welcome and encouraged to bring their own saw and PPE

Wear blaze orange. Gun deer hunting season opens on November 21. The property will be open for public hunting although, given the site conditions, we do not expect hunting to be an issue for this work day.

Questions? Please call the IATA office (800-227-0046) or Eva Ballering, Land Steward (608-572-8352; Eva@iceagetrail.org). We hope to see you soon!