Ice Age Trail Alliance-Dane County Chapter Hike-a-Thon

Choose between three hike options:

A 14.6-mile hike going from north to south on the Cross Plains, Valley View, Madison, and part of the Verona Segments

A 7.5-mile hike going from north to south on the Valley View, Madison, and part of the Verona Segments

A 3.1-mile hike going from north to south on part of the Madison and Verona Segments

Due to trail restrictions, please leave your furry friend(s) at home (no dogs are allowed on the Hike-A-Thon). See below for hike details!

Registration for the Hike-A-Thon is $40/person (tax-deductible).

Your registration donation will get you a T-Shirt, shuttle, refreshments, some swag, and you’ll be contributing to the creation of more trail within Dane County. It is also a great way to celebrate National Trails Day!