Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Candlelight Hike

media release: Greetings hikers, walkers, strollers, and saunterers! Join us for a hike under the full moon and be guided by candlelight. A beautiful way to enjoy the winter evening with friends...snow or no snow!

We may need to rely on flashlights and headlamps, so bring those if needed. Please wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Well behaved, leashed dogs are always welcome. Due to possible slick conditions walking sticks are recommended. We will have extra available for you to use.

Sunday, February 24, at 7:30 pm. We will meet at the Ferry Landing Wayside Parking Lot Trailhead; Watch for the yellow Ice Age Trail Event signs.

Questions? Contact Cathy at chellenbrand57@gmail.com or call 608 206 1827