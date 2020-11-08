RSVP for Ice Age Trail Alliance Regional Rally

media release: 2020 FALL REGIONAL RALIES – Now Virtual!

Each fall, the Ice Age Trail Alliance hosts Regional Rallies to bring together volunteers from across the state for planning, training, and friendship.

Save the Date: Join the Alliance for a virtual Zoom event on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

This event will be an excellent opportunity for new members to learn what it takes to create a world-class hiking trail and get involved locally. It will be a fantastic way for chapter leaders and seasoned members to celebrate the accomplishments of 2020 and look ahead to 2021.

To save your spot, register by Sunday, November 8. We’ll send you the official Zoom link a few days later. Register NOW.