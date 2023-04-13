Ice Age Trail Alliance Silent Auction

media release: Support those who create and maintain the Ice Age National Scenic Trail! Bid on these great silent auction items.

From backpacks and hiking gear, to home goods and artwork, gift cards, clothing, and so much more—there’s sure to be something you’ll want.

These great items have been generously donated by business friends, volunteers, and supporters. All money raised directly supports the creation of the Ice Age Trail and its thousands of volunteers.

Bid early, bid often. Open through 6:30 pm, April 22, at https://www.32auctions.com/IceAgeTrailAlliance2023.

Questions: Email Sarah Driscoll, philanthropy manager, at Sarahd@iceagetrail.org.