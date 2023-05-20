Ice Age Trail Community Celebration

media release: Join the Ice Age Trail Alliance and Baraboo Hills/Heritage Chapter for a celebration of our newest Trail Community in Baraboo / West Baraboo and Trail Campus UW Platteville.

Saturday, May 20, 9:00 – 11:00 am, UW Platteville Sauk County – Baraboo Campus

9:00 am Community partner and business booths open

9:30 am Celebration Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting

10:00 am Guided hikes, scavenger hunt, and community partner and business booths open

Enjoy a family-friendly hike along a portion of the Baraboo Segment. Complete the on-you-own scavenger hunt for FREE ice cream at the Baraboo Culvers!

After the event, make plans to enjoy Baraboo /West Baraboo! Visit the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce website to

An Ice Age Trail Community is a place where Ice Age Trail enthusiasts enjoy healthy walks, visit local businesses and take part in events. These communities work hand-in-hand with the Ice Age Trail Alliance to advance the Ice Age Trail, promote the qualities that make each place unique, and provide pathways to community health and well-being. Together, the Ice Age Trail Alliance and Trail Communities promote the unique qualities that make the Trail, and the community it travels through, a meaningful destination.